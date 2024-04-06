Truist Financial Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $277.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

