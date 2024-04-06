Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

