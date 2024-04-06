Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:TYL opened at $415.03 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $1,053,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

