Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

