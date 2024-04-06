U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.79 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

