UBS Group Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.78.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$59.39 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.52.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

