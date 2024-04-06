UBS Group Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $66.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Shares of PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.