UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

