United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

