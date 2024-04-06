United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:URI traded up $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.87. The stock had a trading volume of 275,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

