United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 2.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.06. 2,324,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,628,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 768,753 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

