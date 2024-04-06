Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
UUU opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.