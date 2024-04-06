Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

