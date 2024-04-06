Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

