Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $16.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $853,087. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.91 on Monday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

