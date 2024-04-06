UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading 4.8% Higher

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39. 545,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,616,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

