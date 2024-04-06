VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 864,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,043,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

