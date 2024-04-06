Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

