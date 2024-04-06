VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,123 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.31% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 721,999 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 913,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

