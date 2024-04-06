Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Trimmed by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

