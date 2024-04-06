Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $201,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

