Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

