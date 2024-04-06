Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

