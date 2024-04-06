Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 88,374 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 467,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

