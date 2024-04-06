Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 809 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Crane by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $138.00. 207,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

