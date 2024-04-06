Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 6,053,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,530. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

