Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $244.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

