Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $13.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,501.72. The stock had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,621.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,513.07.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

