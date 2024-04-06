Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

