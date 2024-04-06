Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

