Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

