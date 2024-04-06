Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 13,636 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 860.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Solar by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

