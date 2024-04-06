Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

