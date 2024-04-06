Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

