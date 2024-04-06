Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 875,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

