Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.37 million and $1.15 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02241246 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,151,148.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

