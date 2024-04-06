VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $116,660.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

