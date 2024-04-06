Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 247,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 395,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 14,321,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

