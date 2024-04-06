Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 3.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 2,023,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,825,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

