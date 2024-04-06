Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.4% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.09 and last traded at $278.00. 695,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,566,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

