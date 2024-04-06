Vishay Intertechnology’s (VSH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VSH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 202,530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,404,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

