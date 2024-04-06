Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Down 2.5%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 3,812,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,519,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

