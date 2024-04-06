Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Down 2.5%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 3,812,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,519,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.