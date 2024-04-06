Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

