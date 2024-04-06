Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

