Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 200 shares.The stock last traded at $424.75 and had previously closed at $429.35.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.87 and its 200-day moving average is $390.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.06%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

