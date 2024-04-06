Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 4,255 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $210,457.17.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00.

W opened at $63.24 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

