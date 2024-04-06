Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

