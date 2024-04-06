Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after buying an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

