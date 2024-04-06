Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells A$680,800.00 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of Weebit Nano stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.21), for a total transaction of A$680,800.00 ($442,077.92).

The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

