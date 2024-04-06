Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,150.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $982.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 2.7 %

ASML stock opened at $979.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.