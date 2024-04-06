Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.07.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

